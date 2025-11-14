Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 977 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,011,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $247.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

