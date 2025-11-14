L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,614,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,449,000 after acquiring an additional 208,249 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

NYSE:CLS opened at $292.49 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

