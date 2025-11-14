L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.81 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $372.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.55 and its 200-day moving average is $381.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

