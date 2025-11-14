L & S Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,344 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,439,271,000 after acquiring an additional 845,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,357,000 after buying an additional 189,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,959,000 after purchasing an additional 713,148 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.55.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $232.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

