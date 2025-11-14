RAM Investment Partners LLC Buys 25,302 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 117,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

