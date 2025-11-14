Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 41.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FSS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $110.36 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.