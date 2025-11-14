Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,273 Aegon NV $AEG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aegon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,801,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 582,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 949,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.99. Aegon NV has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.1876 dividend. This represents a yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

