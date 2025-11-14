Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64 and traded as low as C$2.39. Vista Gold shares last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 108,666 shares traded.

Vista Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$314.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 3.06.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. The company’s project includes the Mt Todd gold project and Guadalupe de los Reyes gold or silver project. Its flagship project, Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 56 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Australia and approximately 290 kilometers southeast of Darwin.

