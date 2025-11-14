Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $203,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 183.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.88.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

