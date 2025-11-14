Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.83. MaxLinear, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $126.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 20,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $319,296.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,849.99. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,272. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Williams Trading set a $25.00 price target on MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

