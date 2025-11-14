Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,924,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 732,771.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 256,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 256,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 80.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 505,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 225,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 548,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 182,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

