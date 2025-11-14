Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $8,079,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 28.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

