Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 324,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 69,202 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 2,163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $342.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Sportradar Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

