Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) vs. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Financial Analysis

ZTO Express (Cayman) and Freight Technologies are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Freight Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 1.87 $1.21 billion $1.48 12.84 Freight Technologies $12.69 million 0.16 -$5.60 million ($2.90) -0.26

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies. Freight Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 3 3 1 2.71 Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.83% 14.44% 9.72% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Freight Technologies on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

