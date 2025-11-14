Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CAKE opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The company had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

