Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock worth $13,945,170 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4%

TRV opened at $287.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $290.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

