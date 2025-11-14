INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
