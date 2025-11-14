Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.33. Grupo Bimbo shares last traded at $3.4808, with a volume of 1,224 shares.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.
