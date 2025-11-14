Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.49 and traded as high as C$3.93. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 45,200 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Blue Moon Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Down 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.34.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

