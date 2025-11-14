First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and traded as low as $21.06. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $21.3101, with a volume of 382,137 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.29 and a beta of 1.47.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

