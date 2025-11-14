CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $7.01. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $6.7365, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands.

CESDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 195.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

