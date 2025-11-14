OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.44 and traded as low as GBX 7.90. OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 7.90, with a volume of 13,042 shares changing hands.

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.91. The company has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -263.33 and a beta of 1.71.

OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OptiBiotix Health had a negative net margin of 524.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

In other news, insider David Blain bought 84,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,175 per share, for a total transaction of £987,622.75. Also, insider Stephen O’Hara purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 per share, for a total transaction of £10,476.18. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 229,291 shares of company stock worth $100,309,893. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

