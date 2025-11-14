OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.44 and traded as low as GBX 7.90. OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 7.90, with a volume of 13,042 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.91. The company has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -263.33 and a beta of 1.71.
OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OptiBiotix Health had a negative net margin of 524.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%.
OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.
OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.
