TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 30,205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 18.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 68,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 337,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8%

GOOGL opened at $278.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $292.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.