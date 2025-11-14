Olympiad Research LP Invests $247,000 in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 388.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,610 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after acquiring an additional 616,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after purchasing an additional 586,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $791,260.47. Following the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.34. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,403,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

