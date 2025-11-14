Olympiad Research LP Invests $224,000 in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. $TTEC

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Olympiad Research LP owned approximately 0.10% of TeleTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TeleTech by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeleTech in the first quarter worth $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeleTech by 20.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeleTech during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TeleTech in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. William Blair cut shares of TeleTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut TeleTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeleTech has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $2.88 on Friday. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). TeleTech had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $519.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. TeleTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TeleTech Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

