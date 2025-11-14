Verisail Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Verisail Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.3% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

