Olympiad Research LP Cuts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $168.10 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.94.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

