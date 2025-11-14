Olympiad Research LP Sells 465 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 126.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,979.74. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.68. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.45 and a twelve month high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

