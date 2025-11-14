958 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $413,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,670 shares of company stock worth $44,543,236. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $343.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

