Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 851 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $897.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $851.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.20.

View Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $15,242,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.