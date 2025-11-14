Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. Itron has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $70,800.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,962.76. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

