Olympiad Research LP Sells 7,481 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Olympiad Research LP decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Carnival by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 312,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,880,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 375.7% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 30.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

