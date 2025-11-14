Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Comstock Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on Comstock Resources and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

