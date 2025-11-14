Zacks Research Upgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Strong-Buy

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 350.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 80.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 142.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

