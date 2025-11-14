Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In other Impinj news, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $54,357.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,237.60. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $4,668,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,768,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,207,376.72. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 385,354 shares of company stock worth $73,377,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $247.06. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -326.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.Impinj’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

