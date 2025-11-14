Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

GVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,806.16. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $608,314 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 214.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $452,000.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

