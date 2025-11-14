First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

FHB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut First Hawaiian from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 22.60%.The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11,325.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

