Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold” Rating

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9%

BMY opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 463,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

