Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,801,000 after purchasing an additional 294,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 512,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $339.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

