Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,590 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,306,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $80.36 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

