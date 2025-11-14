Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Posts Earnings Results

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Worldwide Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 92.78%.
Worldwide Healthcare Trading Down 1.2%
WWH stock opened at GBX 370.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.98. Worldwide Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 256.54 and a twelve month high of GBX 377.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.
