Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $29,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.45 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.