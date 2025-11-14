Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.784-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:STN opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stantec has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Stantec by 1,504.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stantec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

