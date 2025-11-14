Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

CVX stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $312.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.10. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.