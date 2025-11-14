Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marks Electrical Group had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.37%.

LON MRK opened at GBX 46.70 on Friday. Marks Electrical Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46 and a 12 month high of GBX 63. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 73 to GBX 51 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Shore Capital started coverage on Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 50.50.

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

