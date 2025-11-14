Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,861.25.

MELI opened at $2,031.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,373.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

