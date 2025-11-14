Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.64.

View Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $255.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.