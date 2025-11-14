KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

