KBC Group NV Has $15.78 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,896 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 28.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 99,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

