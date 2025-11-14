Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,035,000. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 37,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,807,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $473.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.79 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.