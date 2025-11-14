Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,035,000. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 37,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,807,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $473.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.79 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
